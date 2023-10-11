Oasis star Liam Gallagher makes Manchester tram announcements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Oasis star Liam Gallagher makes Manchester tram announcements

By Press Association
Oasis star Liam Gallagher is voicing announcements on Manchester’s tram network this week (Aaron Chown/PA)
Oasis star Liam Gallagher is voicing announcements on Manchester’s tram network this week.

The Mancunian singer will be giving out transport information while the city hosts the Beyond The Music festival and a “change-making” conference running from Wednesday to Saturday, highlighting new music and grass roots venues, and developing talent and infrastructure support for the city region which will make an impact on the music and content industry.

A spokesman for the musician said: “Liam’s doing his bit to get behind the festival and encourage people to get into the city and support new up-and-coming talent.

“When the request was first made by Bee Network champion Andy Burnham, Liam loved the idea of surprising tram users by doing the announcements, and he was given the chance to choose his favourite line. You’ll have to get on to a tram into the city to find out which it is!”

Liam Gallagher is making announcements on the tram network in Manchester during a music festival in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 100 artists will be performing at 17 grassroots venues across the city – including an entire day of free concerts in partnership with Lush, titled Music For Everyone – culminating in a secret gig sponsored by The Face.

The Beyond The Music organisers are urging the people of Greater Manchester to make most of local transport, branded the Bee Network, to travel into the city to enjoy and support the festival.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “We are supporting it all the way and are confident that it will become a fixture in the city’s calendar.

“True to Manchester’s traditions, Beyond The Music is a co-operative endeavour which aims to give all players in the music industry an equal voice and equal say on the change it needs.

“By doing that, our aim is to strengthen one of Manchester’s, and Britain’s, most important exports.

“There surely can’t be any better way of marking the launch of the Bee Network and the first Beyond The Music than getting one of Manchester’s most famous voices announcing the stops on his favourite Metrolink line.

“It means a lot to us that Liam has agreed to do this and show his support for his home city.

“Supporting our music venues and giving people cheaper and better public transport to and from our gigs is what we’re all about.

“I am sure that Liam’s dulcet tones will wake up a few early-morning commuters, brighten up many a journey, and produce a lot of smiles along the way.”

The Bee Network was launched last month, the first locally controlled bus service in nearly 40 years.

Bus franchising in the region is the start of plans for an integrated, “London-style” transport network, combining bus, tram, active travel and eventually rail.

– Tickets for the music festival, running from October 11 to 14, can be bought from beyondthemusic.co.uk