Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers dies age 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers dies age 76

By Press Association
Suzanne Somers was best known for her role in Three’s Company (Yui Mok/PA)
Suzanne Somers was best known for her role in Three’s Company (Yui Mok/PA)

Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76 after living with breast cancer for more than 20 years, her publicist has confirmed.

The US actress and businesswoman, who was best known for playing Chrissy Snow on the American sitcom as well as Carol Foster Lambert on Step By Step, died the day before her 77th birthday surrounded by her family.

A statement from her long-time publicist, R Couri Hay, said: “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

In July, Somers revealed in a post to Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

She wrote: “As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Suzanne Somers Vanity Fair 2004
Suzanne Somers (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

She also praised her husband, Alan Hamel, who she said had been by her side “every step of the way”.

“I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever”, she added.

“My incredible family has been so supportive.”

Somers starred in the first five series of Three’s Company, starting in 1977.

She also competed on the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, in 2015 alongside her professional partner, Tony Dovolani.

Somers also wrote a series of self-help books and launched her own health and beauty product line.