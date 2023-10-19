Noddy Holder’s wife reveals Slade singer’s cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noddy Holder’s wife reveals Slade singer’s cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Slade frontman Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago and told he ‘only had six months to live’, his wife Suzan has revealed (Yui Mok/PA)
Slade frontman Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago and told he “only had six months to live”, his wife Suzan has revealed.

The 77-year old musician and actor fronted the glam rock band, known for singles Merry Xmas Everybody and Far Far Away, until his departure in 1992.

Writing in Cheshire Life magazine, Suzan Holder discussed the Black Country star’s cancer prognosis and how he coped “with amazing good humour and breath-taking bravery”.

She wrote: “Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live.

“I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too.

“We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it.

“We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world.

“They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are.”

Former members of ‘Slade, from left, Noddy Holder, Dave Hill, Jim Lea and Don Powell, collect honorary followships from the University of Wolverhampton in 2002
Mrs Holder said her husband was treated at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester where he “agreed to a gruelling course of experimental treatment as part of a brand-new trial of intense chemotherapy”.

She added: “There were no guarantees, no one knew if it would have any effect, let alone work miracles, but he responded well.

“As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word ‘cure’, but here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great.”

Mrs Holder said she was in “awe” of Noddy and praised the hospital for his treatment.

Noddy Holder Sony Radio Academy Awards
Noddy Holder’s distinctive vocals were a mainstay of the charts in the 1970s (Yui Mok/PA)

“The care and expertise we experienced at The Christie was excellent”, she said.

“In addition, Noddy has always been great at living in the moment, not hankering for the past or worrying about the future.

“That attitude served him well and a lot of his recovery has been credited to his positive mental attitude.

“You need so much mental strength to get through something like this.

“I’ve always been impressed by my husband’s focus and determination but now I am completely in awe.”

This summer, Noddy performed in his home town Walsall, in the West Midlands, at Wimborne in Dorset and at The Lowry in Salford, Greater Manchester after he was invited back on stage by singer Tom Seals.