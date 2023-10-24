Massive Attack confirm death of guitarist Angelo Bruschini

British band Massive Attack said they were “devastated” to announce the death of guitarist Angelo Bruschini.

It comes after the Bristol-born musician confirmed in a social media post in July that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and that several specialists had wished him “good luck” in battling the condition.

On Tuesday, an official X account (formerly Twitter) for Massive Attack confirmed the death of Bruschini in a statement that read: “A singularly brilliant and eccentric talent.

RIP Angelo 🤍 A singularly brilliant & eccentric talent. Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together. pic.twitter.com/btSqYQnOoM — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) October 24, 2023

“Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon.

“How lucky we were to share such a life together.”

Sharing the same black and white image of the guitarist on Instagram, the band added that they were “devastated” over the loss.

The trip hop band was formed in the 1980s and secured two number one albums in the UK with Mezzanine and 100th Window, as well as winning a Brit award in 1996 for best British dance act and outstanding contribution to British music prize at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2009.

In July this year, Bruschini wrote a post on Facebook updating fans about his cancer diagnosis.

He wrote: “Twice now I have been told ‘Good luck’ by specialists at the hospital over lung cancer, I think I’m f***ed!

“Had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book.”