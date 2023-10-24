Stormzy delights fans with energy-filled secret gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormzy delights fans with energy-filled secret gig

By Press Association
Stormzy and the crowd at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool (Andrew Timms/PA)
Stormzy and the crowd at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool (Andrew Timms/PA)

Rapper Stormzy has delighted a crowd of competition winners as he brought the energy to a secret gig.

The 30-year-old grime star performed a selection of his hits to an audience of 500 in Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Fans, who won tickets as part of a competition run by Rockstar Energy Drink, were only told the location on the morning of the concert.

Following his sister and DJ Rachael Anson on stage at venue Camp and Furnace, Stormzy began his half-hour set with the title track of his most recent album This Is What I Mean.

He told the crowd: “Tonight’s going to be special.

“Let’s have a f****** good time.”

The rapper, reported to have recently reunited with ex-girlfriend and Love Island presenter Maya Jama, was joined on stage by four backing singers and a DJ.

He asked the audience where they had travelled from for the concert, with cheers for those in their home city and shouts from fans who had come from Dublin and Belfast.

When his suggestion of people from Manchester was met with boos from the Liverpool crowd, the singer joked: “I forget, let’s not talk about Manchester tonight.”

The star, from Croydon, asked “last but not least” who had attended from London and the audience responded with cheers.

He performed Hide And Seek and The Weekend before telling fans: “This is really special. Mad love to all the Rockstar family, this has been an amazing campaign.

“Let’s have some f****** fun, let’s go.”

The star showed the energy his performances are known for as he performed tracks Toxic Trait and Big For Your Boots, taking off his black shirt to reveal a black vest underneath and jumping around the stage.

He finished the set with his first UK number one single Vossi Bop, released in 2019, and twice encouraged the crowd to shout the lyrics “f*** the Government and f*** Boris”.

At the end of his performance, the artist went into the crowd to meet fans, handing his black bucket hat to one, as a security guard watched on from the stage.

Stormzy said: “Connecting with my audience on such a personal and intimate level tonight was a privilege and I’m grateful to Rockstar Energy for being a key partner in bringing these moments to life.”

The concert line-up also included rising Afrobeats artist JayO.

The gig was the second part of Stormzy’s partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink’s Press Play brand platform, following a virtual gig on Spotify in July.

Bart LaCount, vice president of international beverages marketing at PepsiCo, said: “Stormzy, through his energetic performances and contagious spirit, perfectly embodies the Press Play mentality, encouraging music lovers to Press Play on their passions.

“This has not only been showcased through tonight’s Liverpool performance but also through the success of our digital concert earlier this year.”