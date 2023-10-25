Video allegedly shows rapper Lady Leshurr moments before biting woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video allegedly shows rapper Lady Leshurr moments before biting woman

By Press Association
Lady Leshurr denies attacking her ex-girlfriend and her then-partner last October (Ian West/PA)
Lady Leshurr denies attacking her ex-girlfriend and her then-partner last October (Ian West/PA)

A video allegedly showing rapper Lady Leshurr attacking her ex-girlfriend’s lover moments before biting her has been shown to court.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, is accused of assaulting Chante Boyea — then dating her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein — just after 5am on October 22 2022, biting her hand so badly that she suffered “nerve damage”.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, and her co-defendant Sherelle Smith allegedly attacked Ms Hussein after she tried to help Ms Boyea, Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London heard previously.

The rapper denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Smith, 29, from Yardley, Birmingham, denies one count of the same charge during the incident outside Ms Hussein’s home in Walthamstow, north-east London.

Melesha O’Garro court case
O’Garro’s co-defendant Sherelle Smith is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (Aaron Chown/PA)

At their trial on Wednesday, a Snapchat video recorded by Ms Boyea showed her holding back O’Garro with her left hand as the rapper appeared to lunge at her.

In the short clip, O’Garro was seen with her mouth open as Ms Boyea screamed “help” repeatedly.

Ms Boyea previously told the court that O’Garro then bit down on her hand  and “didn’t let go”.

She said that O’Garro only relented when Ms Hussein rushed from her house to her aid and was then attacked by Smith.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Ms Boyea said: “She (O’Garro) was punching towards me but couldn’t reach my body as you can see in the video.

Melesha O’Garro court case
Rapper Lady Leshurr arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London for an earlier hearing (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The only reason I recorded it was as evidence that I was being attacked.”

The defendants’ case is that they were the ones who were first attacked and that security officer Ms Boyea used her Belgian Malinois dog Toby as a “weapon” against O’Garro. 

In the video shown on Wednesday, a dog can be heard barking and defence lawyer Ronnie Bergenthal suggested to jurors that its front paws could briefly be seen reaching up to O’Garro.

Ms Boyea denied the suggestion, having previously insisted that Toby remained in the boot of her car during the incident.

She also denied that she had edited the video before providing it to police as it did not show her “in the best light”.

The trial continues.