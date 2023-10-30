Taylor Swift’s 1989 re-recording has biggest chart debut of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift’s 1989 re-recording has biggest chart debut of the year

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is on course to bag her 11th UK number one album (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her juggernaut album 1989 is having the biggest opening week of the year so far, outperforming the rest of the top 40 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

Swift is on course to bag her 11th UK number one album with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a new recording of her fifth album, which was originally released in 2014.

The record has notched up 148,000 chart units since its release on Friday, easily besting the previous title holder, Lewis Capaldi’s second LP Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which accumulated more than 95,000 chart units during its first week on sale.

If Swift hits number one at the end of the week she will extend her record as the female solo artist with the most chart-topping albums this century.

The new 21-track offering marks the next stage of the US megastar’s ambitious re-record of her entire back catalogue to regain control of her masters.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) features hit songs including Blank Space, Bad Blood and Shake It Off, as well as never-before-released songs “from the vault” such as Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk and Suburban Legends.

The release of the re-recorded album comes shortly after the launch of the concert film of her Eras Tour in cinemas, which has broken box office records.

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) are on the way to hit the number two spot with Bauhaus Staircase, according to the midweek charts, while The Rolling Stones will slip from the top spot to three with Hackney Diamonds.

Duran Duran are poised to enter the charts at number four with Danse Macabre while James Blunt looks set to take the fifth spot with his album Who We Used to Be.