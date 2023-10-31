Investigation after ‘partial evacuation’ of S Club concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Investigation after ‘partial evacuation’ of S Club concert

By Press Association
S Club perform on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
S Club perform on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

An S Club concert had to have a “partial evacuation” before the show was restarted.

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool said that it will conduct a “full investigation” into the “minor incident” but did not disclose details of the issue.

The Monday performance had been rescheduled from October 13 due to issues with the venue’s power supply.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool said: “Tonight, as S Club were close to finishing their set at the arena, there was a minor incident which triggered a partial evacuation.

“The issue was resolved quickly and we were able to restart the show.  We will be launching a full investigation.

“The safety of the audience, staff and performers is always our primary concern.”

The pop band, formerly known as S Club 7, kicked off their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester on October 12.

Less than 24 hours later they had to cancel their Liverpool date, saying on Instagram that they were  “beyond devastated”.

They told fans the venue had “an unforeseen technical issue impacting their power supply and therefore your safety”.

The statement also said: “We can’t begin to express how sorry we are.

“Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distances to join us tonight.

“But your safety is our priority always. We’re rescheduling tonight’s performance in Liverpool to Monday October 30 and all tickets remain valid.

S Club reunion tour
Jon Lee of S Club performs (Peter Byrne/PA)

M&S Bank Arena also apologised on X and said it understood the group and fans would be “very disappointed but as the safety and comfort of our visitors is our utmost priority the show cannot proceed as planned”.

“As the technical issue is in an isolated area of the campus, we are not anticipating that any other events will be affected,” the statement said.

S Club, which now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh, head to the US for performances in Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston next month.

Band member Hannah Spearritt has not taken part this year and Paul Cattermole died in April, shortly after the tour was announced.