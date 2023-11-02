Matt Willis on addiction: I went to rehab three times for other people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Willis on addiction: I went to rehab three times for other people

By Press Association
Matt Willis has spoken of his experience with addiction (Helen Murray/2:22 – A Ghost Story/PA)
Matt Willis has spoken of his experience with addiction (Helen Murray/2:22 – A Ghost Story/PA)

Busted star Matt Willis has opened up about entering rehabilitation treatment saying he did it “for other people”.

The 40-year-old musician, who rose to fame alongside other members of the 2000s pop punk band, has previously opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol and believes he is still working through his “recovery”.

Willis told Times Radio on Thursday: “I mean, I’ve had many, many people sit me down over the years and say, ‘Matt, I think you’ve got a problem’. And I just brushed it off, I wasn’t ready to hear it.

“I went to rehab three times for other people, kind of like because at one point, my record company were going to drop me because I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing.”

Emma Willis Launches Collection with Next – London
Matt Willis with his wife, Emma (Ian West/PA)

He added that his then girlfriend, now wife, TV presenter Emma Willis, had also said she was going to “leave” before he entered a treatment centre to “stay out of trouble”.

He also spoke about being a “master manipulator” and “constantly lying” when he was going through addiction.

Willis also said: “It wasn’t till I was about to get married and I kind of realised that I was not going to be able to be there, or I was going to be there and just an absolute mess and let everyone down.

“I was trying desperately to stay sober and I just couldn’t make it to 12pm I just (would) wake up in the morning (and) I couldn’t get to 12pm, I just (would) try really hard but I just, I couldn’t, I couldn’t do it. I had to drink.”

Busted 20th anniversary
Matt Willis, right, with his Busted bandmates James Bourne, left, and Charlie Simpson (Ian West/PA)

Willis also detailed being medically detoxed at a rehabilitation centre which he says was something he was “very fortunate” to be able to afford.

He added: “The thing is, at the end of the day, people are dealing with pain, and they’re trying to find something to soothe that pain. And, until we address what that underlying pain is, I don’t think we really will turn a corner.”

The singer also said he is still “searching” for his recovery and is dealing with it on a “daily basis”.

He added: “I was lucky enough to have people around me who showed me (love) and kind of (listened) to me and (helped) me, and professionals, which I think is really important, but today there (is) a real problem with a lack of that, (people are) not … getting that kind of care.”

Speaking about his experiences visiting detox units as part of a BBC documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, released in May, he said the NHS is fighting addiction well but “just needs more money”.

He added: “You’ve got the stigma attached to addiction (and) people say, ‘I’m not paying my money to fix drug addiction’, which is so sad, because those people are people, you know, and they’re just the same as everybody else, just have issues they’re dealing with, it’s sort of breaking them, and it’s breaking their family.”

Willis rose to fame alongside Charlie Simpson and James Bourne through Busted, known for hits Year 3000 and What I Go To School For.

The band has upcoming tour dates next year and recently released their song collection Greatest Hits 2.0 in September.