The Beatles’ Now And Then on track to become band’s 18th number one single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Beatles’ Now And Then on track to become band’s 18th number one single

By Press Association
The Beatles (PA)
The Beatles (PA)

The Beatles’ “last recorded” song is on track to top the singles chart after outselling the rest of the top five combined in its opening weekend.

Now And Then, originally written and sung by John Lennon and later developed by his fellow band members – including the late George Harrison – was finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the initial recording was made.

Following its release on Thursday, it is on course to become their 18th number one single, according the Official Chart Company’s first look.

It would also be their first chart-topper in 54 years, with the last being The Ballad Of John And Yoko in 1969.

Among their previous number one songs are classics such as Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Yellow Submarine and Help!

The remastered track was sourced from a Lennon demo which was recorded in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building.

After his death in 1980 aged 40, Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining Beatles in 1994 along with Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were released by the band in the same decade.

During this period, Harrison, Sir Paul and Sir Ringo recorded new parts and completed a rough mix for Now And Then with producer and musician Jeff Lynne.

Now And Then – the last Beatles song
Beatles fans in Liverpool for a special midnight launch event for the release of Now And Then (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, the band did not release the song and cited issues to do with extracting Lennon’s vocals and piano due to limited technology at the time. Harrison later died in November 2001 aged 58.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary used audio restoration technology that allowed for vocals, music and conversations by the band to be isolated, a technique which was later used for Now And Then.

The song, which includes Harrison’s electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995, was finished by Sir Paul and Sir Ringo last year.

A music video for the song was also created by Jackson which sees the Fab Four reunited as Lennon and Harrison can be seen playing instruments alongside recent footage of surviving members Sir Paul and Sir Ringo.

Now And Then – the last Beatles song
Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr (Yui Mok/PA)

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sir Paul said: “I like the idea of not letting go of each other.

“You know, when you have somebody you love so much. In many cases it’s a relative, and even though they go, you don’t want to let go – that’s what people say when somebody dies.

“They’re in your memory, always in your heart. And, yes, that’s certainly true of me and the boys.”

Reflecting on how he would like the band to be thought of, he added: “I remember the Beatles, I remember joy, talent, humour and love.

“And if people remember us for those things I’d be very happy.”

Sir Ringo said he would like for the group to be remembered “with love”.

The drummer added: “How many streams did we do last year? One billion? Three billion? It blows me away. The beat’s still going on, you know?”