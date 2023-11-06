From Blur to Boygenius: BBC Radio 6 Music reveals its 2023 artists of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

From Blur to Boygenius: BBC Radio 6 Music reveals its 2023 artists of the year

By Press Association
Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon of Blur performing on stage at Wembley Stadium in London (Ian West/PA)
Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon of Blur performing on stage at Wembley Stadium in London (Ian West/PA)

Blur, Boygenius and Christine And The Queens are among the musicians named in BBC Radio 6 Music’s inaugural artists of the year list.

English band Blur made a comeback in 2023 with their number one album The Ballad Of Darren while American trio Boygenius, comprised of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, released their debut LP The Record.

French singer Christine And The Queens is also on the list, following the release of fourth studio album Paranoia, Angels, True Love this year.

The non-hierarchical list, featuring 10 names, was announced on air by presenter Lauren Laverne, who revealed that three-piece band Gabriels had also made the cut.

In June the band’s Jacob Lusk performed Are You Ready For Love on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage with Sir Elton John.

British musician Loraine James has been recognised, as well as indie rock outfit The Last Dinner Party who performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds and Latitude over the summer.

Other artists on the list include jungle-inspired drum and bass artist Nia Archives, who opened for Beyonce at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, and Say She She, a Brooklyn-based vocal band who are set to tour the UK in 2024.

The last two artists making up the list of 10 are Mercury Prize-winning band Young Fathers and spoken word and indie hip-hop artist Antony Szmierek.

Szmierek said: “Simply put, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without BBC Radio 6 Music.

“Its desire to seek out interesting alternative music meant that the demos I’d knocked up over lockdown found not only a home but an audience, and I quickly went from listener to playlisted artist.

“The support of producers and presenters has given me a chance to do the impossible, and I’ll always call 6 Music home.”

Laverne said: “The line-up for the inaugural 6 Music artists of the year is just bursting with music talent, innovation and inspiration.

“Huge congratulations to the acts who have all had an incredible 2023. I’m looking forward to following all your sonic journeys in 2024 and beyond.”

6 Music will be celebrating its artists of the year 2023 across the week and beyond with programming that includes an interview with Boygenius on New Music Fix Daily on Tuesday and an exclusive session from the band, recorded at Maida Vale Studios.

Blur have recorded an exclusive session for 6 Music in which they perform tracks that include Luminous, Oily Water, Colin Zeal and Young And Lovely.