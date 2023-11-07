Nicole Scherzinger switches on Covent Garden Christmas lights

Nicole Scherzinger has turned on the Covent Garden Christmas lights in a festive event filled with song and dance.

On Tuesday evening, one of London’s most well-known shopping and dining districts was bustling with crowds of people who had their cameras ready to capture the moment 45-year-old American pop superstar Scherzinger pushed a button to switch on the lights.

The event, which was hosted by reality stars and NewlyWeds podcast hosts Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, began with a live performance from the London International Gospel Choir.

The lights at Covent Garden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Performers from the West End show Six The Musical also took to the stage to entertain the crowds.

Habboo and Laing began a countdown before the festive lights, covering areas including the Market Building and a 60ft Christmas tree, were turned on at 5.45pm by former Pussycat Dolls singer Scherzinger.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on stage ahead of the switching on of the Covent Garden Christmas lights in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than 140,000 LED lights are believed to have been illuminated across the piazza and surrounding streets – with 30,000 LED lights sparkling atop the large Christmas tree.

Inside Covent Garden’s Market Building this year there are more than 40 bells with bows, 12 giant baubles and eight spinning mirror balls.