Nicole Scherzinger switches on Covent Garden Christmas lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nicole Scherzinger switches on Covent Garden Christmas lights

By Press Association
Nicole Scherzinger switching on the Covent Garden Christmas lights in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nicole Scherzinger switching on the Covent Garden Christmas lights in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger has turned on the Covent Garden Christmas lights in a festive event filled with song and dance.

On Tuesday evening, one of London’s most well-known shopping and dining districts was bustling with crowds of people who had their cameras  ready to capture the moment 45-year-old American pop superstar Scherzinger pushed a button to switch on the lights.

The event, which was hosted by reality stars and NewlyWeds podcast hosts Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, began with a live performance from the London International Gospel Choir.

Covent Garden Christmas lights
The lights at Covent Garden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Performers from the West End show Six The Musical also took to the stage to entertain the crowds.

Habboo and Laing began a countdown before the festive lights, covering areas including the Market Building and a 60ft Christmas tree, were turned on at 5.45pm by former Pussycat Dolls singer Scherzinger.

Covent Garden Christmas lights
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on stage ahead of the switching on of the Covent Garden Christmas lights in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than 140,000 LED lights are believed to have been illuminated across the piazza and surrounding streets – with 30,000 LED lights sparkling atop the large Christmas tree.

Inside Covent Garden’s Market Building this year there are more than 40 bells with bows, 12 giant baubles and eight spinning mirror balls.