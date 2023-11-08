LeAnn Rimes on her career as UK show announced: Almost 30 years of music is wild

American singer LeAnn Rimes has announced a one-off show in London which will be a “celebration” of almost 30 years in music.

Closing out her international The Story So… Far tour, the 41-year-old musician will perform at The O2 in London next spring, having last performed in the UK six years ago.

Speaking on her decades long music career, which started as a child, Rimes told the PA news agency: “It’s been almost, what, 30 years of music? It’s wild.

LeAnn Rimes will be performing a show at The O2 next year (Norman Seeff/PA)

“I’ve lost count of how many records I’ve made by now.”

Discussing the tour, she added: “It’s fun to be able to have such a vast catalogue to pull from and to keep it interesting for people who come to see the show.

“It’s a celebration of 30 years of music, which is pretty insane to say seeing as I’m 41.”

She added: “When you enter in (to the music industry) so young people have this idea of you and who you are and kind of want to keep you that way.

“And people forget that you’re so young, and that you’re going to experiment and expand and try new things.

LeAnn Rimes, Ken Dodd, Sir Cliff Richard and Barry Manilow before they met the Queen backstage after the 1999 Royal Variety Performance at the Birmingham Hippodrome, in Birmingham (David Jones/PA)

“For me, that was probably the most challenging part, was to kind of break out of the box of what everyone wanted me to be and really stay true to who I was and explore wherever my heart took me at the time.

“I think there’s a bit of a rebellion in that and I think that rebellion served me in that I never lost sight of what was important to me in as far as what I wanted to do and the music that I wanted to perform.

“It’s been interesting because a lot of people don’t last as long as I have.

“I still have people that are interested and have grown with me.

“I think my fan base has grown up with me and grown with me.”

She added: “It’s amazing to be able to have ridden this ride for as long as I have. It’s rare, and I’m grateful for that, for sure.”

Rimes’ London gig is taking place on May 8, 2024 and tickets will go on general sale on Friday November 10 at 10am.

The singer found success at an early age having won two Grammy awards in 1997, aged 14, for best female country vocal performance and best new artist.

In 2000 she starred in the film Coyote Ugly where she performed her song Can’t Fight The Moonlight, which went to number one on the official UK singles chart following its release.

Her most recent album God’s Work was released in 2022.