Russell Watson: Singing at Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral an ’emotional moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Russell Watson: Singing at Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral an ’emotional moment’

By Press Association
The coffin of Sir Bobby Charlton is carried out of Manchester Cathedral after the funeral service (Martin Rickett/PA)
The coffin of Sir Bobby Charlton is carried out of Manchester Cathedral after the funeral service (Martin Rickett/PA)

Russell Watson has said it was an emotional moment when he sang at the funeral of “gentleman” Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Salford-born classical singer, who is in the middle of his Magnificent Buildings Tour, said he could see a tear in the eye of Sir Bobby’s widow Lady Norma as he performed How Great Thou Art at the service held for the late footballer, who died in October aged 86.

Sir Bobby will be remembered as arguably the greatest English footballer of all time, a World Cup winner in 1966 with his country and a winner of three league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup with Manchester United in 1968.

Fans flocked to United’s Old Trafford stadium to pay their respects as the funeral cortege drove past on Monday.

After singing at Manchester Cathedral, Watson, 56, told the PA news agency: “It was an emotional day. It was an emotional moment.”

He added: “I don’t think in my wildest dreams I would have ever imagined at any stage in my life as a child that I would be singing or being invited to sing at the funeral of the legend that was Bobby Charlton. A great honour for me.”

Watson recalled meeting Sir Bobby: “I just remember spending the entire evening bending his ear about, I’m sure, questions that he’s been asked 1,000 times before.

Armistice Day 2016
Russell Watson is a classical singer (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was interesting because he told them with such glee and almost like it was the first time he’d ever told the stories, which was what I found so incredible.

“It was only when I heard his grandson speak about him today at the funeral that I realised that he loved repeating the stories and he was just a gentleman through and through, I think.

“I mean, we talk about his prowess as a footballer, but I think the one thing that really stands out for me with regards to Sir Bobby Charlton was the fact that he was a very charitable man, but also a consummate professional.

Sir Bobby Charlton funeral
Norma Ball, wife of Sir Bobby Charlton, leaves Manchester Cathedral after the funeral service (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He was also a very, very humble and a very, very giving human being.

“He was just a great bloke basically.”

Watson said Sir Bobby was probably “the greatest footballing legend” that Manchester United has ever created.

“I mean he had success as a youth player; he had success as a club footballer, and then, the ultimate accolade of being one of the World Cup winners in 1966.

“So what a legacy to leave behind. I think a footballer that will never be forgotten,” Watson added.