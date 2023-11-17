Eric Clapton’s psychedelic ‘Fool’ guitar sells for over £1 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric Clapton’s psychedelic ‘Fool’ guitar sells for over £1 million at auction

By Press Association
Eric Clapton’s psychedelic ‘Fool’ guitar sells for over £1 million at auction (Nick Ansell/PA)
Eric Clapton’s psychedelic ‘Fool’ guitar sells for over £1 million at auction (Nick Ansell/PA)

A guitar played by British music star Eric Clapton while in rock band Cream has topped a rock ‘n’ roll auction.

The 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar sold for $1,270,000 (£1,023,000) after headlining the Worn And Torn: Rock N Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia auction on Thursday evening.

It is known as Clapton’s Fool guitar having been custom-painted with a psychedelic print by founding members of the Dutch art collective – Marijke Koger and Simon Posthuma – who became known as “The Fool”.

The Fool later collaborated with many other famous musicians, including designing costumes worn by The Beatles during their broadcast performance of All You Need Is Love and in their 1967 film Magical Mystery Tour, Julien’s Auctions said.

It is widely reported that Clapton received the guitar from Beatles’ star George Harrison after the release of Cream’s 1966 album Fresh Cream and was his principle instrument to develop the “woman tone” which has become an influential sound in rock history, the auction house added.

The auction also saw other items from British stars go under the hammer, including a blue and white blazer worn by Sir Elton John in the music video for his 1984 single Passengers which sold for $5,200 (£4,192).

An original 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that was personally owned and driven by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash also sold for $227,500 (£183,374).

Similarly, John McVie’s bass guitar which he played in the official Fleetwood Mac music videos for Little Lies and Seven Wonders from the album Tango In The Night sold for $13,000 (£10,479).

Meanwhile, a custom-made black military style jacket with gold hardware embellishments worn on stage by late US music star Michael Jackson during his 1992-1993 Dangerous World Tour sold for $101,600 (£81,893).

Julien’s Auctions line-up of rock ‘n’ roll items marks its 20-year anniversary and is set to include a guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s last performance at Terminal Einz in Munich in March 1994.

The blue Fender Mustang electric guitar, which is estimated to fetch between one million to two million US dollars (£820,000 to £1.64 million), was used during Nirvana’s 1993 to 1994 tour dates just over a month before Cobain’s death.