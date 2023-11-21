Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner: Titanic Belfast is best museum I have been to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner: Titanic Belfast is best museum I have been to

By Press Association
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has described Titanic Belfast as the ‘best museum’ she has been to (PA)
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has described Titanic Belfast as the ‘best museum’ she has been to (PA)

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner said Titanic Belfast is the “best museum” she has been to.

She said her son Monty, six, who is obsessed with the ill-fated liner, is the reason she visited – but said she was “so moved” by the experience.

The attraction, on Queen’s Island, where the Titanic was launched in 1912, has become one of the region’s most popular since opening in 2012.

The striking building by the River Lagan draws tourists from across the world to learn more about the engineering achievements of the ship and its passengers, as well as the sinking in the North Atlantic more than a century ago.

Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book launch
Geri Halliwell-Horner said the museum is ‘incredible’ (PA)

Halliwell-Horner was being interviewed at the Tower of London by Irish state broadcaster RTE, about her book Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen, when she singled out Titanic Belfast for praise for how it tells the story of the tragedy.

“My son is obsessed with the Titanic so it was thanks to him (that I went),” the singer said.

“I took him to the Titanic museum and I have to say it was the best museum I’ve ever been to. From start to finish, I was like, ‘Ireland, you’re ahead of the game in engineering’.

“It was incredible.

“The way it showed how all these people came together, then showing the beautiful architecture, then the horrible, tragic story, and then it shows you what was found afterwards – all the photographic evidence at the bottom of the sea, deckchairs, it wasn’t just one thing.

“I was so moved afterwards, and that was just sharing a story.

“It was so good – quite overwhelming, though.”