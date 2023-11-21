Headline acts announced for Trnsmt 2024 include Oasis star and top DJ

Organisers of Scotland’s biggest music festival have announced the headline acts set to entertain crowds when it returns to Glasgow next summer.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon and superstar DJ Calvin Harris have all been booked to play Trnsmt 2024.

Gallagher will headline the main stage on the festival’s opening day, celebrating 30 years of Oasis’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by playing every one of its 11 standout tracks.

Liam Gallagher said he cannot wait to return to Glasgow (PA)

The 51-year-old said of his upcoming appearance: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer to headline TRNSMT. I’ll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Cinnamon will headline the next night after a four-year absence from the festival. He said: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday July 13 there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”

Harris will then perform a DJ set the following evening to bring the event to a close.

Other artists scheduled to perform from July 12 to 14 next year include Scottish-American band Garbage, Mancunian four-piece Courteeners and electronic duo Chase and Status.

Pop girlband Sugababes and ’80s icon Rick Astley have also been booked to play their hits, with many more acts still to be announced.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds Trnsmt has ever seen in 2023 we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.

“We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our Trnsmt fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday November 24, with pre-sale live from 5pm on Wednesday November 22.