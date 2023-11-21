Headline acts announced for Trnsmt 2024 include Oasis star and top DJ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Headline acts announced for Trnsmt 2024 include Oasis star and top DJ

By Press Association
Festivalgoers watch Jamie Webster on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival last year (PA)
Festivalgoers watch Jamie Webster on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival last year (PA)

Organisers of Scotland’s biggest music festival have announced the headline acts set to entertain crowds when it returns to Glasgow next summer.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon and superstar DJ Calvin Harris have all been booked to play Trnsmt 2024.

Gallagher will headline the main stage on the festival’s opening day, celebrating 30 years of Oasis’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by playing every one of its 11 standout tracks.

Liam Gallagher Manchester tram announcements
Liam Gallagher said he cannot wait to return to Glasgow (PA)

The 51-year-old said of his upcoming appearance: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer to headline TRNSMT. I’ll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Cinnamon will headline the next night after a four-year absence from the festival. He said: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday July 13 there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”

Harris will then perform a DJ set the following evening to bring the event to a close.

Other artists scheduled to perform from July 12 to 14 next year include Scottish-American band Garbage, Mancunian four-piece Courteeners and electronic duo Chase and Status.

Pop girlband Sugababes and ’80s icon Rick Astley have also been booked to play their hits, with many more acts still to be announced.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds Trnsmt has ever seen in 2023 we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.

“We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our Trnsmt fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday November 24, with pre-sale live from 5pm on Wednesday November 22.