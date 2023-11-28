Charlotte Church surprises young carers’ choir as new coach before gala event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlotte Church surprises young carers’ choir as new coach before gala event

By Press Association
Charlotte Church has become a new vocal coach for Action for Children’s young carers’ choir (Anna Gordon/PA)
Charlotte Church has become a new vocal coach for Action for Children’s young carers’ choir (Anna Gordon/PA)

A choir made up of young carers from Wales received a “life-changing” surprise when singer-songwriter Charlotte Church signed on as their new vocal coach ahead of their biggest performance.

Church, 37, from Cardiff, joined Action for Children as a mentor for its choir comprised of members aged between six and 19 ahead of the charity’s inaugural Starry Night gala on November 30.

Church and the choir will headline the entertainment event, which aims to raise money for children and young people in need, at Battersea Arts Centre in south London in front of celebrities and VIP guests after months of collaboration and rehearsals.

Charlotte Church standing with Harper, the youngest member of the choir
Charlotte Church with six-year-old Harper, the youngest member of the choir (Anna Gordon/PA)

Every member of Action for Children’s 12-strong choir is a carer who helps look after a relative, such as a parent or sibling, helping with practical tasks around the home such as cooking, housework, shopping and helping them dress.

They were surprised earlier this year when Church invited them to visit her at her wellness retreat in Wales where she revealed she was to be their new vocal coach.

She said: “Each member of the Action for Children young carers’ choir is an inspiration in their own right and we’ve been on a very special journey together to prepare for the Starry Night gala performance.

“It’s been a privilege to work with them and learn more about the challenges they face.

Charlotte Church standing in front of the choir wearing a black dress and a white scarf
Charlotte Church said it had been a ‘privilege’ to work with the choir (Anna Gordon/PA)

“I can’t wait to see the choir give the performance of their lives on such a magical night.”

Choir member Taylor, 16, who cares for her mother, said the group has given young carers like her the opportunity to “switch off” and “enjoy ourselves”, and working with Church had been “incredible”.

“Being in the choir is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said.

“I think back to the times when I’ve felt so low and alone and it feels surreal. I’m in such a different place now.

Members of the choir standing together in the woods
The choir was set up in 2017 by Laura Jones (Anna Gordon/PA)

“Working with Charlotte has been incredible but she’s getting the best out of us and I can’t wait to perform on the night.”

Former young carer and Action for Children’s co-choir leader Laura Jones, who established the group in 2017, said: “I still have to pinch myself to believe that this is happening and that I am working with the one and only Charlotte Church.

“The experience has been life-changing for every choir member, including myself, giving us an opportunity to show what we can really do.”

To find out more about the choir’s upcoming performance, visit actionforchildren.org.uk/