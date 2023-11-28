Penny Lane street sign stolen by drunk students finally returned to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Penny Lane street sign stolen by drunk students finally returned to Liverpool

By Press Association
Penny Lane was made famous by the Beatles song of the same name (PA)
A Penny Lane street sign stolen by drunk students has been returned to Liverpool – 47 years after the theft.

The sign was taken in 1976, nine years after the road was made famous when the Beatles’ single of the same name was released.

Earlier this year, The Beatles Story museum was contacted by an anonymous former student who said he wanted to send the “totally pristine” sign back to the city.

The man, who described the petty thieves as “worse for wear” when they stole the sign, said: “Because I am getting on a bit now, I want to return it to the Pool, where I spent six very happy years as a student, undergrad then postgrad, including meeting my wife of 44 years.

“Obviously, Liverpool is where the sign should now spend the rest of its days.”

The sign is not the only one to have been stolen from the road, in the Mossley Hill area of the city but museum bosses say it is the oldest one to be returned.

Cllr Dan Barrington, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “The removal of street signs is a criminal offence which can lead to a prison sentence.

“However, given the history of this case and the fact this Penny Lane has got back to where it belongs after what looks like a long and winding journey, then I think we can all agree to just let it be.”

The sign is on display in the museum on Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “Penny Lane is so much more than a simple street that inspired a song all those years ago – it’s a music time capsule immortalised by those four boys who shook the world.

“But the true meaning of the song isn’t in the street name or sign – it’s the sights and characters that Paul McCartney recalled from his time growing up here.

“It’s the nurse, banker, fireman and barber who all brought the street to life – they are the real treasure of Penny Lane.

“That being said, it’s great to see something which holds so much significance finally returned to its rightful home after nearly half a century.

“Penny Lane is in our ears and in our eyes – and this time it’s for keeps.”