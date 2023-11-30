The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies ‘peacefully’ aged 65 with family by his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies ‘peacefully’ aged 65 with family by his side

By Press Association
Shane MacGowan (Laura Lean/PA)
Shane MacGowan (Laura Lean/PA)

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died “peacefully” at the age of 65, with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his family said.

The Irish singer died at 3am on Thursday after being discharged last week from St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, where he had been receiving care for an infection.

He had revealed he was diagnosed with encephalitis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year’s Eve.

Best known for hit festive song Fairytale Of New York, he had been due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

A statement posted on behalf of his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, his sister, Siobhan, and father, Maurice, on The Pogues’ official Instagram account said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.”

It added that further details will be announced shortly and asked for privacy for the family.

MacGowan’s wife praised him as the “love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel” in a tribute to the Irish star.

Alongside a photo of him from his younger years, she added in a post on Instagram: “I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

“You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me.”

The couple married in a small ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2018 in front of guests including Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

MacGowan’s bandmate, Spider Stacy, was among famous faces to pay tribute following news of his death.

He posted a black and white photo of the singer performing on stage to X, formerly Twitter, writing: “O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done..”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said there was “particular poignancy” that the death of MacGowan had followed so soon after that of Sinead O’Connor.

He said: “Born on Christmas Day, there was perhaps some form of destiny which led Shane to writing Fairytale Of New York, the timeless quality of which will surely mean that it will be listened to every Christmas for the next century or more.

“Likewise songs like Rainy Night In Soho, A Pair Of Brown Eyes, If I Should Fall From Grace With God, and so many others will live on far into the years and decades to come.

“I think too of Haunted, and the particular poignancy that both Shane and Sinead O’Connor have left us in such quick succession.”

Mr Higgins added that it had been a “great honour” for him to present the singer with a lifetime achievement award at the National Concert Hall in January 2018 to mark MacGowan’s 60th birthday.

Ireland’s deputy premier, Micheal Martin, said he was “devastated” at the news, hailing MacGowan as an “iconic musician talented in many genres”.

“His passing is particularly poignant at this time of year as we listen to Fairytale Of New York – a song that resonates with all of us”, he added.

MacGowan was born in 1957 in Pembury, Kent, to mother Therese, who was a Feis Ceoil singer, and father Maurice.

He had used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

Encephalitis is an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed, according to the NHS website.