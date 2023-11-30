Bookies slash odds of Pogues’ Christmas number one after Shane MacGowan’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bookies slash odds of Pogues’ Christmas number one after Shane MacGowan’s death

By Press Association
Shane McGowan has died aged 65 (Andy Butterton/PA)
Bookmakers have slashed the odds of The Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York going to number one this Christmas following the death of Shane MacGowan.

The band’s frontman died “peacefully” on Thursday at the age of 65, with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his family said.

Coral said it has seen interest in the band’s festive single, featuring singer Kirsty MacColl, following the news of MacGowan’s death.

British Summertime Festival – London
The late Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues (Laura Lean/PA)

The bookmaker has cut the odds of the track landing at number one this Christmas to 1-4 from 5-4.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Punters think there is going to be a wave of support behind The Pogues landing the Christmas number one single this year following the sad passing of Shane MacGowan.

“We make Fairytale Of New York odds-on to top the official singles charts on Christmas Day, 36 years after it was released.”

Fairytale Of New York often re-enters the UK singles charts over the festive period and regularly tops polls for the best Christmas song.

MacGowan was born on Christmas Day in Pembury, Kent, in 1957 to Irish parents and later moved to rural Tipperary where he was immersed in an Irish culture of ceili bands and showbands.

He became involved with the burgeoning punk movement in 1970s England and formed his own punk band before a revival in ethnic musical influences led him to form The Pogues in 1982.

The Irish singer died at 3am on Thursday after being discharged last week from St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, where he had been receiving care for an infection.

A statement posted on behalf of his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, his sister, Siobhan, and father, Maurice, on The Pogues’ official Instagram account said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.”