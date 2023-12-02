Shane MacGowan’s wife joins calls for Fairytale Of New York to go to number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Shane MacGowan’s wife joins calls for Fairytale Of New York to go to number one

By Press Association
Former Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan (PA)
Shane MacGowan’s wife says his song Fairytale Of New York “absolutely should” be the Christmas number one.

The Pogues’ frontman died “peacefully” at 3am on Thursday with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke and family by his side, weeks before his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

Originally released in 1987, the band’s gritty festive song has never reached the top spot in the UK charts, peaking at number two and beaten to the Christmas number one spot in the year of its release by the Pet Shop Boys’ Always On My Mind.

Shane MacGowan death
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan was due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day (PA)

Following MacGowan’s death, there have been calls for it to finally claim the coveted Christmas title, with Coral bookmakers placing it top of their predictions with 1/5 odds ahead of festive juggernauts Wham!’s Last Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Clarke told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday: “It would be nice, wouldn’t it?

“It should be the Christmas number one, it absolutely should. I’m very much in favour of that.”

The song was written by MacGowan with fellow Pogues founder Jem Finer and later rerecorded to have Kirsty MacColl duet with MacGowan, which led to the best-known version of the track.

It has returned to the UK Christmas top 40 every year since 2005 but never reached the top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

MacGowan’s wife agreed his lyrics were often “very cynical” but said he was a “really romantic man”.

She said: “He was the kind of person that would tell you how beautiful you are every single day.”

The Irish journalist, 57, also compared the turbulent love story in Fairytale Of New York with her own relationship with MacGowan, who she first met as a teenager.

“It’s not (the romance that’s) gone wrong. In the song, they still love each other but life has gone wrong and I think that’s what’s probably a little bit similar to our story.

“We were both very much affected by his addiction, but you can still love even though you’re in that situation. And you can be very desperately unhappy as well as love.”

The Irish singer battled ill health in his later years after years of alcohol and substance abuse.

MacGowan was discharged last week from St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin after receiving care following another bought of ill-health after revealing last year that he had been diagnosed with encephalitis.

His wife said he died of pneumonia, according to the New York Times.

Discussing his drinking habits, Clarke said: “It was always difficult for me because I knew when I met him that he liked to drink but I didn’t understand that as being something challenging or difficult.”

She said he had not had a drink for the past six months but his previous habits “took a toll on his body”.

Clarke also said MacGowan could be “very contradictory” in that the couple would watch programmes about the royal family and he cried at the deaths of the late Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Diana, Princess of Wales, despite being an “ardent Republican”.

Later on Saturday, Clarke told the Brendan O’Connor Show on RTE radio that she thought she was going to die after learning MacGowan was coming to the end of his life.

Discussing his last days, she said she had been giving him health drinks and trying alternative therapists, hypnotists and physios to try to help him.

She added: “He was putting up a really strong fight. He was trying very hard to breathe.

“He wasn’t ready to give up. He wasn’t ready to stop fighting – but his body did it for him.”