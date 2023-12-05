Paul McCartney tribute to Denny Laine: A great talent with a sense of humour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul McCartney tribute to Denny Laine: A great talent with a sense of humour

By Press Association
From left, BBC personality Michael Parkinson, singer Kenny Lynch, actor James Coburn (behind), Paul McCartney (below), MP Clement Freud, Linda McCartney, actor Christopher Lee, singer-songwriter Denny Laine (below) and boxer John Conteh. (Clive Arrowsmith/PA)
From left, BBC personality Michael Parkinson, singer Kenny Lynch, actor James Coburn (behind), Paul McCartney (below), MP Clement Freud, Linda McCartney, actor Christopher Lee, singer-songwriter Denny Laine (below) and boxer John Conteh. (Clive Arrowsmith/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his former bandmate Denny Laine as “a great talent with a fine sense of humour”.

Laine, who co-founded Wings and The Moody Blues, “passed away peacefully” at the age of 79 following a battle with lung disease.

On Instagram, Sir Paul wrote they had “drifted apart but in recent years managed to re-establish our friendship and share memories of our times together” and called him an “outstanding vocalist and guitar player”.

He also wrote: “Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people.

“He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.

“Peace and love Denny. It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you.”

The singer said that when Laine was in The Moody Blues and he was in The Beatles their “two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together”.

The late musician also sang “brilliantly” on The Moody Blues-version of Go Now, according to Sir Paul who also paid tribute to his writing on Wings’ 1970s hit Mull Of Kintyre.

Laine’s wife Elizabeth Hines announced his death saying it was an “absolute honour and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability”.

Beginning her post to his page on Tuesday, she wrote: “My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning.

“I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favourite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation centre and eventually home.

“Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained.