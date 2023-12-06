Lewis Capaldi crowned TikTok’s most-viewed UK artist for 2023

Lewis Capaldi has seen off competition from Sam Smith and Central Cee to become the most-viewed UK artist account on TikTok for 2023.

The Scottish star, 27, was announced in the top spot in the social media giant’s annual Year On TikTok report, which reviews the trends and creators of the past year.

Capaldi has built up a following of 8.4 million on the platform through videos which show off his musical talent and comedic personality, with his content generating nearly 182 million likes.

Lewis Capaldi announced in June he would be taking a break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’ (Ian West/PA)

In June, the Someone You Loved singer announced he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he learns to adjust to the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis.

It came after the crowd helped carry him through his set at Glastonbury Festival as he struggled with his voice and what appeared to be ticks during the set.

Earlier in the year he shared in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically.

The film went on to win the National Television Award in the authored documentary category and is nominated for a Grammy for best music film.

Smith, whose song Unholy with Kim Petras went viral on TikTok after it was released in September last year, was the second most-viewed UK artist for 2023.

London-born rapper Central Cee came third after the track Sprinter with rapper Dave dominated the charts this year.

Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track Sprinter took the top spot for the ‘songs that soundtracked 2023 in the UK’ (Ian West/PA)

Singer Anne-Marie took fourth place on the list after releasing her third studio album, Unhealthy, earlier this year while singer-songwriting superstar Ed Sheeran came fifth, dropping two spaces from his third place finish last year.

Sheeran has continued to top the charts this year as his album – (Subtract), the fifth in his mathematical symbol series, went straight to number one while his latest release, Autumn Variations, became his seventh number one studio album in October.

Elsewhere in the TikTok playlist chart, Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track Sprinter took the top spot for the ‘songs that soundtracked 2023 in the UK’.

Sped-up editions of Collide by Justine Skye and the Twin version of Cupid by South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY took the second and third spots after becoming a popular backing track for TikTok videos.

Another sped-up version, this time George Ezra’s hit Green Green Grass, also proved popular and claimed the fourth spot on the list with French singer Jain’s upbeat track Makeba placing fifth.

The video platform has also helped many up-and-coming artists gain online traction over the year with 20-year-old Mae Stephens topping the ‘breakthrough artists of 2023’ chart.

The singer from Northamptonshire released a number of tracks this year with If We Ever Broke Up reaching number 13 in the UK singles chart.