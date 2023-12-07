Portraits capturing Shane MacGowan’s final London visit up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portraits capturing Shane MacGowan’s final London visit up for auction

By Press Association
Shane MacGowan portrait by Dan Llywelyn Hall (Dan Llywelyn Hall/Encephalitis Society/PA)
Shane MacGowan portrait by Dan Llywelyn Hall (Dan Llywelyn Hall/Encephalitis Society/PA)

Two paintings of Shane MacGowan’s last visit to London are to be auctioned for charity the Encephalitis Society.

The Pogues’ frontman, who was best known for classic Christmas hit song Fairytale Of New York, died last week at the age of 65 following his diagnosis with encephalitis in 2022.

Portrait artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, who also painted Camden singer Amy Winehouse shortly before her death in 2011, said MacGowan was “blissfully kind of just in his own existence” when he met him in October last year.

Shane MacGowan portrait by Dan Llywelyn Hall (Dan Llywelyn Hall/Encephalitis Society/PA)

The musician had been in London for an exhibition of his work, called The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold, at the Andipa Gallery in Knightsbridge.

Llywelyn Hall added that MacGowan had a “really strong presence” and was “a bit of a polymath” who was creative outside of his music career.

The 43-year-old artist from North Wales said: “He struck me as someone who did everything on his own terms and didn’t make any compromises for anybody.

“There was all these sorts of people in there like Kate Moss was there… loads of these sort of A listers hanging around and he was blissfully in his own existence there, so that drawing was trying, I suppose, to just get this guru-esque looking figure that I wanted to convey.

“I hadn’t felt he’d been depicted in this sense before… every image you see of him is as this party crazed sort of guy… but in this occasion he kind of just looked a calm, self-assured guru person, which I liked as an image and something which people weren’t familiar with.

“(I’m) always trying to make an image that isn’t really in the public eye, I suppose.

“I had that when I did the Queen’s portrait.”

After initial sketches last year, Llywelyn Hall was supposed to have MacGowan sit for him again but this never transpired.

Llywelyn Hall has spoken about the sale to MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke, who said on her Instagram that she had “feared” losing her husband “for a very long time,” following his death.

The two oil-on-paper paintings depict MacGowan juxtaposed on a black background, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and sunglasses.

One of them shows the musician vaping, with a puff of smoke emanating from his mouth.

U2 at Croke Park – Dublin
The paintings of the late Shane MacGowan will be on display at the Espacio Gallery in Brick Lane until Sunday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ava Easton, chief executive of the Encephalitis Society, said: “Dan has really captured the spirit of Shane with his wonderful portraits.

“Shane’s words and music have been a huge part of the soundtrack of my life and I, along with millions around the world, will miss him.”

She added: “We are very grateful that Dan wants to honour his memory by sharing proceeds from the sale with The Encephalitis Society, which will be used to support others whose lives have been impacted by this often devastating condition.”

The works can be viewed until Sunday at Espacio Gallery in Brick Lane, London and around 50% of the sale will go to the Encephalitis Society, according to Llywelyn Hall.

MacGowan’s funeral is set to take place on Friday in Co Tipperary and Llywelyn Hall said he would watch the live stream.