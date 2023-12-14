Snow Patrol singer hopes Bangor Court House venue will spark city ‘renaissance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow Patrol singer hopes Bangor Court House venue will spark city ‘renaissance’

By Press Association
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody (third from left) with Dr Paul Mullan (second from left), Northern Ireland director at the National Lottery and Open House founders Alison Gordon (left) and Kieran Gilmore (right) at the Court House Bangor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has expressed his hope that a former court turned music and arts venues will spark a renaissance in his home city of Bangor.

Lightbody visited Bangor Court House on Friday after the initiative beat off competition from 16 other National Lottery-funded projects across the UK to be named the 2023 National Lottery Project of the Year.

It is the first time a project from Northern Ireland has lifted the award.

Lightbody said to see the venue fully renovated and up and running, with 55% of the performances by local musicians, is “an absolute delight”.

He described the Bangor scene as “so verdant and exciting”, and referenced Foy Vance and The Florentinas.

“It’s the first of its kind in Bangor, there’s not really anything else like it in terms of a place that is purpose-built for music and art,” he said.

“It’s something that will hopefully lead the way in Bangor for a renaissance, it would be lovely to see this place burst back.”

Asked would he ever plan to play at the venue himself, Lightbody hinted he was open to it, adding he would have to be asked first.

Bangor Court House opened its doors as a venue in October 2022.

It was once the third largest branch of the Belfast Banking Company, built during the 1860s, before taking on a new role as a magistrates’ court in the 1950s.

The building lay empty for several years after the court closed in 2013 before local charity Open House became involved and transformed it into an arts and music venue.