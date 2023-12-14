Snow Patrol singer hopes Bangor Court House venue will spark city ‘renaissance’

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has expressed his hope that a former court turned music and arts venues will spark a renaissance in his home city of Bangor.

Lightbody visited Bangor Court House on Friday after the initiative beat off competition from 16 other National Lottery-funded projects across the UK to be named the 2023 National Lottery Project of the Year.

It is the first time a project from Northern Ireland has lifted the award.

Lightbody said to see the venue fully renovated and up and running, with 55% of the performances by local musicians, is “an absolute delight”.

He described the Bangor scene as “so verdant and exciting”, and referenced Foy Vance and The Florentinas.

“It’s the first of its kind in Bangor, there’s not really anything else like it in terms of a place that is purpose-built for music and art,” he said.

“It’s something that will hopefully lead the way in Bangor for a renaissance, it would be lovely to see this place burst back.”

Asked would he ever plan to play at the venue himself, Lightbody hinted he was open to it, adding he would have to be asked first.

Bangor Court House opened its doors as a venue in October 2022.

It was once the third largest branch of the Belfast Banking Company, built during the 1860s, before taking on a new role as a magistrates’ court in the 1950s.

The building lay empty for several years after the court closed in 2013 before local charity Open House became involved and transformed it into an arts and music venue.