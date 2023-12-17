Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes get engaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes get engaged

By Press Association
Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan Lutes (PA)
Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan Lutes (PA)

Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes are engaged.

A representative for the American singer and actor confirmed to US publication People that a “personal and intimate proposal” took place in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair then went to one of their favourite restaurants in the city to celebrate with their families, the outlet reported.

Photographs from the day show 31-year-old Lovato wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring, with the couple dressed in all-black.

Demi Lovato tour
Demi Lovato on stage at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (PA)

Lovato and Lutes, who goes by the stage named Jutes, met when they were working together on Lovato’s 2022 album Holy Fvck.

On The LadyGang podcast, Lovato said: “We were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

In March, the singer, who was the star of 2008 film Camp Rock, said she was excited to share “more birthdays” with Lutes.

On Instagram, she wrote: “My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.

“Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more.”

In August, Lutes penned a birthday message to Lovato in which he called the singer his “best friend.”

He said: “Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago.

“I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u.”

In 2021 Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them come out as non-binary.

New Mexico-born former Disney Channel star Lovato suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

The singer recently appeared in Sky Max special Dynamo Is Dead and spoke to the magician about the importance of asking for help.