Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes get engaged

Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes are engaged.

A representative for the American singer and actor confirmed to US publication People that a “personal and intimate proposal” took place in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair then went to one of their favourite restaurants in the city to celebrate with their families, the outlet reported.

Photographs from the day show 31-year-old Lovato wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring, with the couple dressed in all-black.

Demi Lovato on stage at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (PA)

Lovato and Lutes, who goes by the stage named Jutes, met when they were working together on Lovato’s 2022 album Holy Fvck.

On The LadyGang podcast, Lovato said: “We were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

In March, the singer, who was the star of 2008 film Camp Rock, said she was excited to share “more birthdays” with Lutes.

On Instagram, she wrote: “My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self.

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.

“Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more.”

In August, Lutes penned a birthday message to Lovato in which he called the singer his “best friend.”

He said: “Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago.

“I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u.”

In 2021 Lovato said the end of their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them come out as non-binary.

New Mexico-born former Disney Channel star Lovato suffered a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

The singer recently appeared in Sky Max special Dynamo Is Dead and spoke to the magician about the importance of asking for help.