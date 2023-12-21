Amy Winehouse estate claiming £730,000 from her friends in auction legal row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Amy Winehouse estate claiming £730,000 from her friends in auction legal row

By Press Association
Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27 (Niall Carson/PA)
Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27 (Niall Carson/PA)

The estate of Amy Winehouse is suing two of the late singer’s friends for more than £730,000 over claims they profited from selling her personal property at an auction, a court document has revealed.

The star’s father Mitch Winehouse, as administrator of his daughter’s estate, is bringing the case against Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay at the High Court.

According to the court document, it is alleged two women sent “various items of personal property owned by Amy during her lifetime” to two auctions in 2021 and this year.

It is claimed that by putting the items up for sale “in their own names and on their own behalf” the women “converted” the late performer’s property “to their own use”.

The Valerie singer’s estate is seeking £534,192.90 in damages from Ms Parry while also claiming £198,041.07 from Ms Gourlay.

Amy Winehouse Foundation Ball – London
Mitch Winehouse is administrator of his daughter’s estate (Ian West/PA)

A statement first issued by a spokesperson for the Amy Winehouse Estate last month said: “In 2021, Amy’s estate auctioned items from her life and career with 30% of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

“Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy related.

“This year they have put more Amy-related items up for auction and together the two auctions have generated six figure sums for each of them.

“The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers.

“The estate has therefore launched a legal process to clarify the situation .

“The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either defendant.”

Ms Winehouse died in 2011, aged 27.

After two inquests, her cause of death was revealed to be accidental by way of alcohol poisoning.

Her 2006 album Back To Black made her an international star and won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.