Elvis Presley hologram concert experience to open in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Elvis Presley hologram concert experience to open in London

By Press Association
The show will also offer an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)
The show will also offer an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)

An Elvis Presley immersive concert experience is coming to London, with an AI king of rock ‘n’ roll performing on stage.

Elvis Evolution will premiere in the capital in November 2024, using AI and holographic projection to bring the star to life from thousands of his personal photos and home-video footage.

A life-sized digital Presley will perform in a celebration of his life and musical legacy following a deal between British immersive entertainment company Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, owners of the Elvis Presley estate.

Elvis Evolution is described as a ‘next-generation tribute to the musical legend’ (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)

Shows in Las Vegas, Toyko and Berlin are also planned.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, said: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

Immersive entertainment company Layered Reality said the concert would be ‘a memory-making experience’ (Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/PA)

The show follows in the footsteps of Abba Voyage, in which life-size avatars of the Swedish pop sensations perform as their human counterparts appeared in 1979, in a purpose-built arena in east London.

US rock band Kiss have also unveiled avatars of themselves, depicted as superhero versions of the musicians.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

The show will also offer an after-party Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on site at the central London location, with live music, DJs and performances.