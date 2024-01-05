Viva Forever: Spice Girls to be celebrated with anniversary stamp collection

A new set of stamps will come with a special dose of zig-a-zig ah as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls.

Fans of the band, made up of Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown, will be able to slam the stamps down and wind them all around after Royal Mail announced it will issue a set celebrating one of the world’s most successful pop groups.

The release marks the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

The group performing at the Olympics closing ceremony (Royal Mail/PA)

The band is only the sixth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, following on from The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, The Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023.

The main set of 10 stamps features images from performances between 1997 and 2012, including at the Brit Awards in 1997 and at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Another image also shows a close-up of Geri Halliwell-Horner in her famous union flag minidress at the Brits in 1997, while another shows Victoria Beckham performing during The Return Of The Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2008.

Geri Halliwell-Horner at the Brits in 1997 (Royal Mail/PA)

The set also includes a further five stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, featuring individual images from the Spice World photoshoot, showing each band member with her nickname, Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice and Scary Spice for Bunton, Beckham, Chisholm, Halliwell-Horner and Brown respectively.

Spice Girls miniature sheet (Royal Mail/PA)

The Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends.

“When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”

David Gold, Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy said: “The Spice Girls have been a force to be reckoned with since they formed as a group in 1994.

Victoria Beckham at Madison Square Garden (Royal Mail/PA)

“We are proud to celebrate the most successful female music group ever seen, not only for their music but their enduring influence over so many aspects of our lives.”

The Spice Girls burst on to the music scene in 1996 with their debut single Wannabe, which spent seven weeks at number one.

Other chart-topping hits include Say You’ll Be There, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are, Spice Up Your Life and Viva Forever.

The band also starred in a 1997 feature film called Spice World.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from January 5 at www.royalmail.com/spicegirls and by telephone on 03457 641 641.

A presentation pack including all 15 stamps in the set is priced at £19.65.

The stamps go on general sale on January 11.