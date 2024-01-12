Shed Seven claim first number one album as they celebrate 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shed Seven claim first number one album as they celebrate 30th anniversary

By Press Association
Shed Seven celebrate their first-ever official number one album with A Matter of Time (Official Charts Company)
Shed Seven celebrate their first-ever official number one album with A Matter of Time (Official Charts Company)

Shed Seven have claimed their first number one album with A Matter Of Time, almost 30 years on from the release of their debut LP.

Following news of their chart-topping album, Shed Seven said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to say we’re number one in the official albums chart this week with our album A Matter Of Time.

“It’s also our 30th anniversary. What a better way to start proceedings? We’re just getting started.

“Thanks everyone for the support over the years, and especially for buying this record.

“It’s much appreciated and we shall see you on the road.”

The indie rock outfit has also secured the best-selling album of the week in UK independent record shops, and debut atop the official vinyl albums chart.

The band has had the longest gap (more than 29 years) between a debut LP and first number one album from a British rock band, according to the Official Charts Company.

The alternative rock band formed in 1990 amid the burgeoning Brit pop movement and their debut album, Change Giver, peaked at number 16 following its release in 1994.

Ska revival band The Specials hold the overall record for the longest gap between their official albums chart debut and first number one LP, with 39 years and three months between eponymous 1979 release The Specials and 2019 chart-topper Encore.

Album charts
Tim Wills, Paul Banks, Rick Witter, Rob Maxfield and Tom Gladwyn, from Shed Seven, celebrating their first number one album (Official Charts Company)

Four of the Shed Seven’s albums have made it to the UK chart’s top 10; A Maximum High in 1996, which peaked at number eight, Let It Ride in 1998, which peaked at number nine, Going For Gold – The Greatest Hits in 1999, which went to number seven and Instant Pleasures in 2017, which hit number eight.

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 offering, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is in at number two.

At number three is The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd, while Stick Season by American singer Noah Kahan has made it to number four.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 in 2023 and this has moved down to number five this week.

Over in the singles chart, the title track from Kahan’s latest album remains at number one, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor has jumped to number two.

The song features in the recently released Emerald Fennell-directed film Saltburn.

In third place is Lovin On Me by American Singer Jack Harlow, while Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe is in at number four and Greedy by Tate McRae has taken spot number five.