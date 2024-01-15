Rap duo D-Block Europe battle The Vaccines to claim their first number one album

Rap duo D-Block Europe are battling it out in the charts against The Vaccines in a bid to claim their first number one album.

The up-and-comers, consisting of Adam ‘Young Adz’ Williams and Ricky ‘Dirtbike LB’ Banton, are currently set to secure the top spot with their third record Rolling Stone.

Their previous two studio albums, The Blue Print: Us vs Them and Lap 5, peaked at number two.

The rap outfit from London have also featured on a number of songs including their collaboration with Casso and Raye on the dance track Prada, which went viral last year.

However, they face strong competition from The Vaccines’ sixth studio album Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations, which is sitting in second place, according to the Official Chart update.

The rock band have previously taken the top spot with their 2012 record Come Of Age and all their other albums have made it into the top five.

The Vaccines’ sixth studio album is Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations (Yui Mok/PA)

Another new release, British-American rap star 21 Savage’s third album American Dream, is on track to secure third place this week.

The album, which features collaborations with Travis Scott, Doja Cat and Burna Boy, could become his first solo top 10 record if it holds on to its spot until Friday.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights and US singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s third album Stick Season are both set to fall one place to number four and five.