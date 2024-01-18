British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73

By Press Association
British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73 (Ian West/PA)
British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73 (Ian West/PA)

British theatre producer Martin McCallum, who worked with Sir Cameron Mackintosh on Cats, Les Miserables and The Phantom Of The Opera, has died at the age of 73, Society of London Theatre (SOLT) announced.

McCallum, whose career spanned more than 500 productions and included becoming president of SOLT, died “peacefully surrounded by his family” on January 14.

“In Martin McCallum, we have lost an extraordinary individual who shaped the landscape of the theatre sector,” Eleanor Lloyd, president of SOLT, said.

“His immense talent and expertise were matched only by his unwavering commitment to the arts. Martin will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Born in Blackpool, McCallum became a production manager at the Old Vic Theatre, then home to the National Theatre, where he was under the mentorship of Laurence Olivier and managed productions including Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land in 1975, with Sir John Gielgud and Sir Ralph Richardson.

He left the National theatre in 1978 and co-established The Production Office, which supervised show’s including Evita, Sweeney Todd and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Following his work on Cats, Sir Cameron employed McCallum as managing director and business partner where he stayed for 18 years – as well as three years as vice chairman, until 2003.

The Mack
Sir Cameron Mackintosh on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

During this time Les Miserables, Miss Saigon and The Phantom Of The Opera were brought to the stage achieving worldwide success.

McCallum also chaired the Donmar Warehouse for several years, as well as becoming president of SOLT for four years from 1999.

As president he was an advocate for access, which included getting funding from then-London Mayor Ken Livingstone, for a campaign to use theatre as a driver to bring back people into the West End after the 9/11 terror attacks.

McCallum is survived by his partner Gwynne and children Gabriel, Fabian, Amy, Toby and Sophie.