Madonna sued by concert fans for her ‘difficulty ensuring timely performance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Madonna sued by concert fans for her ‘difficulty ensuring timely performance’

By Press Association
A court filing alleged the singer had ‘a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late’ (Yui Mok/PA)
A court filing alleged the singer had ‘a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans of Madonna have filed a lawsuit alleging she started her gig in New York City more than two hours late.

The 65-year-old megastar played concerts at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn for the North American leg of her Celebration tour in December which Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden attended.

Documents to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York say that Madonna “demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance” and the start time of 8.30pm was “optimistic speculation”.

They say the concert began on December 13 2023, between 10.45pm and 11pm, and finished after 1am New York time.

Mr Fellows and Mr Hadden, who are represented by lawyers Richard Klass and Marcus Corwin, said that due to the event taking place on a Wednesday, there were issues getting home for concertgoers.

The documents say “many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day” and there was limited access to public transportation or ride-sharing apps.

The Barclays Centre and Live Nation were also named in the court filing.

“Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticketholders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised, which resulted in the ticketholders waiting for hours,” the documents state.

Brit Awards 2015 – Show – London
Madonna has previously said ‘a queen is never late’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The filing also claims “Madonna has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours later” while citing her 2015 to 2016 Rebel Heart tour and her 2019 to 2020 Madame X tour.

They also say other timings were delayed at the Barclays Centre and other stops as part of the Celebration tour.

Mr Fellows, who paid 155.90 US dollars (£123) for his ticket, and Mr Hadden, who bought two tickets for 292.50 US dollars (£230), have asked for a jury trial in the case.

Madonna told a Las Vegas audience in 2019 that “a queen is never late” in a video she shared following a lawsuit claiming lateness.

The previous case was dismissed.

Her Celebration tour, featuring her greatest hits, was rescheduled last year due to her stay in intensive care over a “serious bacterial infection”.

The singer subsequently announced that the dates for North American shows had been changed and kicked off her tour in London in October at The O2.

Her next tour date is at the Bell Centre in Montreal, in Canada, on Saturday and Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday.

The Barclays Centre, Madonna and Live Nation have all been asked for comment.