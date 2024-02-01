Guitar collection from Dire Straits frontman makes millions for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guitar collection from Dire Straits frontman makes millions for charity

By Press Association
A Christie’s art handler holds up Mark Knopfler’s Red Schecter Telecaster guitar, which forms part of the Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection, on display at Christie’s in London, before the auction (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler has auctioned off more than 120 of his guitars and amps totalling more than £8 million.

The frontman of the British rock band offered a selection of his instruments spanning his 50-year career, with 25% of the total hammer price divided equally between charities The British Red Cross, Tusk and Brave Hearts of the North East.

Meanwhile the Teenage Cancer Trust will receive all of the £403,200 raised from Knopfler’s 2021 Gibson Les Paul “gold top” guitar – signed by 33 stars including the late Jeff Beck, Ronnie Wood, Sir Brian May, Sting, Sir Ringo Starr and Bruce Springsteen.

Auction house Christie’s will also donate £50,000 to each of the four charities, it said.

“This auction has been an incredible journey, and I am so pleased that these much-loved instruments will find new players and new songs as well as raising money for charities that mean a lot to me,” Knopfler said.

“It has been heart-warming to witness how much these guitars mean to so many people and I am also pleased that they will continue to give joy to many through the songs recorded over the years with me.

“To you fellow players, enthusiasts and collectors, I wish you all good things.”

The London auction saw registered bidders and buyers from 61 countries, with a final total including buyer’s premium, confirmed at £8,840,160.

The sale was led by Knopfler’s 1959 Vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard which sold for £693,000, setting a new world auction record for the model.

Other auction world records were set by the 1988 Pensa-Suhr MK-1, which Knopfler played at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, selling for £504,000.

While the Red Schecter Telecaster, which Knopfler purchased in 1984 to record hit Dire Straits song Walk Of Life, went under the hammer for £415,800 setting another record for the model.

Amelia Walker, Christie’s specialist head of private and iconic collections in London, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outstanding result of this auction, a testament to the phenomenal global appeal of Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits.

“Christie’s London has been buzzing with music and excitement for the last two weeks, and the exhibition has drawn fans from around the world.

“The auction saw an unprecedented number of bidders register to take part.

“We feel privileged to have been entrusted by Mark to find new owners for his old ‘friends’, some of which appear on his upcoming new album One Deep River to be released in April, and to have helped raise money for his chosen charities.”