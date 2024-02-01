James Arthur reveals how fatherhood ‘removed his ego’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Arthur reveals how fatherhood ‘removed his ego’

By Press Association
James Arthur says having a daughter has helped to give him a different perspective (Doug Peters/PA)
Singer James Arthur has said fatherhood has “removed his ego” and helped him kick “unhealthy habits”.

The X Factor winner, 35, who is father to daughter Emily, 14 months, said her arrival has changed his life.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s changed my whole perspective. It’s been quite well documented that I’ve had my struggles, my ups and downs with mental health, and I’ve been a big campaigner for that sort of thing, I’ve made documentaries for the BBC about it.

“I would have a tendency to lose my way in life quite a lot and having a daughter has very much given me a kind of an anchor and different perspective.

“Knowing that she’s there and that she’s my responsibility sort of removed my ego and the unhealthy habits that I had, so I’m very happy being a father, it’s great.”

The musician, who released his fifth album Bitter Sweet Love, last month, said he sings to his little girl, who he shares with partner Jessica Grist, at home.

He said: “I do it a lot. I’ve been playing some of the songs from the album to test.

“I wrote a song called Emily before she was born, almost sort of manifested it a little bit.

“I don’t actually sing a lot at home because my job is to sing, obviously.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Middlesbrough
X Factor winner James Arthur says he has no plans to quit music (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But she’s brought it back out of me as I’ve been getting the guitar out, I’ll play the piano at home a bit more.

“And she’s picking out the right notes, which is absolutely amazing. She’s 14 months. I don’t know how she was picking the right notes in the the key that I was singing, maybe she’s got she’s got my ears. My ears are pretty good.”

Arthur also clarified that he has no plans to quit music, but might take a break from recording to explore acting.

He said: “I’ve got maybe an album or two left and me and then I might park the music and do a bit of acting but by no means am I ready to quit or anything. I just might focus on that for a little while at some point.”

“I find it hard to look at. But I’ve come a long way. It’s like I said earlier, it feels like another lifetime ago. I was a young hopeful artist and it’s been a roller coaster.”