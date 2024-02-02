Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will dig into ‘fear and trauma’ in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will dig into ‘fear and trauma’ in new book

By Press Association
Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens is bringing out a new book (Ian West/PA)
Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens is bringing out a new book (Ian West/PA)

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens is set to dig into “fear, tenderness and trauma” as part of a new book.

The 32-year-old hip hop musician and actor will make his non-fiction debut with Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs, which will also touch on his experience with concentration condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Stephens has been open in the past about experiencing anxiety, as well as struggling with drink and drugs.

Invictus Games 2014 – Day Five
Rizzle Kicks on stage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He has previously released the illustrated book The Missing Piece, with illustrator Beth Suzanna, which was nominated for a Waterstones Children’s Book Prize award.

Stephens said: “(This is the) hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I have. I’ve written what I wished there was more of.

“The dream is for the words to outlive me. Thank you to my agents and Canongate for getting on board with the way I wanted to write and encouraging it.”

His new book asks if “love is claustrophobic and conflicting” and if we have been chasing “addictions to drugs, drink, sex and chaos”.

“Stephens found his teens and twenties a whirl of career success and nurturing friendships but also a brutal pattern of self-harm, hedonism, destructive coping mechanisms and heartbreak,” the publisher Canongate say.

The book promises to dig “into the fear, tenderness and trauma he carried in his body and mind, and the confusing assumptions of what a young man should be” before discovering what it means to be a man.

Rights were bought by Canongate editor-at-large Francis Bickmore from United Agents following a “heated auction”, the publisher said.

Mr Bickmore said: “Jordan writes with his heart on his sleeve and his sights set on the full unguarded truth.

“Written with electrifying style and unflinching candour, this is one man’s journey through the stereotypes of gender and the superpowers and super-perils of living with ADHD.

“This is a welcome addition to the canon of memoirs exploring how to stay sane in a maddening world. Fasten your seatbelts, Jordan pulls no punches.”

TV rights were sold to production company Watford & Essex, which was launched in 2020 by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham – who have been involved in projects such as period drama The White Queen and time travelling show Life On Mars, respectively.

Stephens is one of half of duo Rizzle Kicks along with Harley “Sylvester” Alexander-Sule.

They had a number one song Heart Skips A Beat, also featuring Olly Murs, along with hits When I Was A Youngster, Mama Do The Hump and Down With The Trumpets.

Stephens also co-founded the I Am Whole mental health movement, which led to a Channel 4 special involving musicians Kojey Radical, Arlo Parks and Che Lingo and held a Roundhouse event for the campaign which saw performances from Ed Sheeran.

Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs will be published in August.