Abba’s Waterloo album to be reissued for 50th anniversary special

By Press Association
Abba’s hit album Waterloo will be reissued alongside a limited edition box set in celebration of its 50th anniversary (PA)
Abba’s hit album Waterloo will be reissued alongside a limited edition box set in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The LP’s title track is the song that won the Swedish pop group the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, held at The Dome in Brighton.

A reissued version of the album will be released on April 5 and will comprise a half-speed mastered 45rpm 2LP vinyl along with a limited edition box set of the three vinyl singles originally released in 1974.

Abba Voyage
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson attending the Abba Voyage digital concert launch at the ABBA Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

The singles will also be available as separate picture discs and there is a unique 10 inch vinyl disc featuring Waterloo in four different languages as well as a new line of anniversary apparel.

To celebrate the album’s anniversary, fans will be able to buy tickets to an event on April 4 which will see them climb the roof of London’s O2 and enjoy the venue’s Abba-themed silent disco.

Waterloo, the band’s second album, was released in March 1974 and the track list includes songs like My Mama Said and Honey, Honey.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Sweden on the 50th anniversary of the band’s 1974 win after singer Loreen won last year’s competition with her single Tattoo.

The band, who have sold more than 400 million albums and singles, were the first competitors from the Nordic country.

Abba member Benny Andersson told BBC Newsnight’s Thursday episode in May 2023 that there is “no way” the group is going to reunite or even walk on stage together during Eurovision.

ABBA waxworks
Madame Tussauds waxwork figures of Abba (John Stillwell/PA)

The songs from Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad are also known for featuring in the hit musical Mamma Mia!.

A film version of the musical was released in 2008, starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and others and was followed by a sequel 10 years later.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again saw the A-list actors reprise their roles alongside pop star Cher, who made a cameo.

All four members of Abba reunited in London for the first time since 1982 in 2022 for the opening night of their Voyage live show which features younger “Abba-tars” of the group performing songs from their back catalogue with a live 10-piece band.

The popular quartet parted ways after last performing together in 1982 following a successful 10-year stint.