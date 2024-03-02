Rob Beckett turns up at Brit Awards in inflatable giraffe costume

Rob Beckett has turned up at the 2024 Brit Awards dressed in an inflatable giraffe outfit.

The comedian and presenter posed for photos on the red carpet in the costume, which is yellow and black and complete with boggling eyeballs and brown hooves, with just his hands, arms and face visible.

Rob Beckett wore an inflatable giraffe outfit to the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Beckett was captured joking around, tilting his head forward so the back legs of the outfit lifted off the ground.

He was also photographed sticking both his thumbs up as stars made their way to the O2 Arena for the ceremony.

The unique fashion choice left social media users bemused, with one X user suggesting it may be a way of promoting his upcoming tour called Giraffe, which begins in November and ends in February 2026.

As part of the tour, he will perform in venues including the London Palladium.

Another X user compared Beckett to the Toys R Us mascot – Geoffrey the Giraffe.