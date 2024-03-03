Jamie Laing on getting a job at BBC Radio 1: I’m not just a posh idiot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Laing on getting a job at BBC Radio 1: I’m not just a posh idiot

By Press Association
Jamie Laing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jamie Laing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jamie Laing has said being seen as “not just a posh idiot” is the reason he has been given a job on BBC Radio 1.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who has turned into a podcaster, will replace Jordan North on the drivetime show from Monday.

North, who began on Radio 1 around a decade ago, departed the 3.30pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday slot last month.

Laing, 35, told the Sunday Times it is a “misconception that I just swanned in here”.

TV Choice Awards 2024
Jordan North (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “I’ve been trying to get this job for eight years, constantly grinding, constantly asking to do little slots.

“No one is given a job here because their mum or dad helped them into it. You have to earn your colours.”

Laing has been presenting podcasts NewlyWeds, with his wife Sophie Habboo, and the BBC’s 6 Degrees From Jamie And Spencer, with Spencer Matthews.

Matthews and Habboo also rose to fame on E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, which follows prosperous young people in west London.

Laing is a descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, the creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

“I suppose what people see now is that I’m maybe not just a posh idiot,” he also told the newspaper. “After years of doing podcasting, the audience went, ‘Oh, hang on, we trust this person’.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

To people who think he will not last the year on Radio 1, the Oxford-born star said: “When you have doubters, that honestly lights a flame within me.

“If the hurdle I have to cross is that some people think I’m going to leave within a year, then great.”

He has also made appearances on Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

North, from York, co-hosted Radio 1’s Going Home with Vick Hope from 2021 and was a runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 34-year-old was announced as a presenter of Capital Breakfast last month, taking over from Roman Kemp, and is also set to appear on the panel of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live along with Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse and actor Layton Williams.

Manchester-born Radio 1 presenter Katie Thistleton will join Laing while Hope continues in her role for Going Home With Vick, Katie And Jamie.