Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey says ‘so much has changed’ on anniversary of his death

By Press Association
Tom Parker died two years ago (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kelsey Parker has marked the two-year anniversary of her husband’s death and said “so much has changed” since he was alive.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker died on March 30 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

On Saturday, in a post to Instagram, his widow Kelsey said she misses the singer from Bolton “more than ever” and described some of the milestones their family has achieved in the past year.

 

Alongside a video montage containing clips of her, Tom and their two children, she said: “Can’t believe it’s been two years.

“Feels like only yesterday that you left us, but I feel like I’ve been on my own for a long time now and so much has changed since you were here.

“I know you’d be so proud of everything we’ve achieved.

“The house looking as we wanted it, Rae in school and thriving, Bodhi won’t take his football kits off, K2K (performing arts school) going from strength to strength and the online community I’m growing.

“I know you’d be so proud of me, I’m so proud of me, but I wish more than anything you were here to tell me yourself.

Kelsey Parker at the funeral of her husband and The Wanted star Tom Parker at St Francis of Assisi church in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“For you to wrap your arms around me and share in the excitement of every milestone reached.

“They say the second year is the hardest and everyone keeps telling me if I can survive that I can survive anything.

“But I’m somehow feeling a weaker than I have before.

“Rae and Bodhi asking more questions and I just need you here to help me answer them.

“Two whole years and it’s getting harder not easier. I miss you more than ever.

The coffin of Tom Parker of The Wanted (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Celebrating you and all we had today and forever.

“Remember I love you one more than you can ever say. My Tommy Boy Forever.”

Parker’s bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers at the late singer’s funeral in April 2022.

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018. Their daughter Aurelia was born in 2019 and son Bodhi in 2020.