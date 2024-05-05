Ukraine must not pass up chance to perform at Eurovision, says Jamala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine must not pass up chance to perform at Eurovision, says Jamala

By Press Association
Jamala said Ukraine should not ‘give up’ performing at the song content amid ongoing calls for a boycott over Israel’s participation (Vladyslav Tomik/PA)
Jamala said Ukraine should not 'give up' performing at the song content amid ongoing calls for a boycott over Israel's participation (Vladyslav Tomik/PA)

Former Eurovision winner Jamala has said Ukraine cannot afford to “give up” the opportunity to raise awareness of Russia’s invasion by performing at the song contest, amid boycott calls over Israel’s participation.

The 40-year-old Ukrainian fears the UK public is growing “tired” about the war in Ukraine, but has urged this year’s Eurovision entry from her country to be “loud and creative” while continuing to highlight the conflict taking place.

She told the PA news agency: “Some countries may refuse to participate (in the contest), but we don’t. Especially we cannot afford to give up such a contest in time of war.

“There are many wars now in the world and, of course, it is not easy to constantly keep attention on yourself so that people do not get tired of our war.

Jamala
Jamala has urged Ukraine’s 2024 Eurovision entrants to be ‘loud and creative’ while highlighting Russia’s invasion (Vladyslav Tomik)

“But that is our task, people who remain in Ukraine, people who are fighting, to be as loud and creative … this is the task of artists to find new ways of how to reveal and show their country.”

It comes after the Irish entrant, Bambie Thug, previously backed “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but has refused to boycott the event.

Alongside UK contender, Olly Alexander, and Danish hopeful, Saba, the artists said in a statement: “It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages.

“We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

Rapper and singer duo, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, will represent Ukraine at Eurovision, which will be held in Malmo, Sweden, after Loreen’s victory in Liverpool last year.

Jamala hopes the duo can use their creativity to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine, which she feels is not as prominent in the news compared to two years ago following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

“I hope that Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil, as a duo, will still give many interviews and talk about the fact that the war in Ukraine continues,” said the singer, who won the Eurovision for Ukraine in Stockholm in 2016 with her song 1944.

Jamala was part of the jury to select this year’s entry for Ukraine and described the duo as “so different”.

“I really cheered for the girls,” she said.

“They have a great song and the girls are really so different.”

She described their new “lyrical” song as “very cool and wonderful in terms of creativity”.

Jamala hopes Ukraine will be highlighted at the Eurovision, but recognises it is “not logical” as she feels there is less focus on Ukraine in the news today compared to the start of the war.

Jamala Eurovision
Jamala thanked the UK Government and the British public for their continued support for Ukraine (Vladyslav Tomik)

“The war is still going on and women and children are being killed in our country by Russian bombs and missiles. Also, every day soldiers die and it is terrible,” she said.

“It is natural to count on the fact that there will be some special dedication to Ukraine (at the Eurovision) – it is simply not logical, so to speak.”

Jamala expressed her excitement for this year’s Eurovision and looks forward to seeing Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil perform their song, Teresa and Maria, in Malmo.

“I am always excited before and during the Eurovision Song Contest because a contest like the Eurovision cannot leave aside all the people who are interested in music, fashion and even graphic design as it sets new trends to some extent,” she said.

She thanked the UK Government and the general public for their continued support for Ukrainians.

“I want to thank everyone from the UK Government to the people who support us not only with words, but also with actions and weapons.

“The most important thing for us now is support.”