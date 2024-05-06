Singer drafted in to replace Olly Murs thought offer was ‘wind up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singer drafted in to replace Olly Murs thought offer was ‘wind up’

By Press Association
Olly Murs (Yui Mok/PA)
Olly Murs (Yui Mok/PA)

The Scottish singer drafted in to replace Olly Murs supporting Take That at the last minute has said he thought it was a “wind up” when he was asked to rush to the arena.

Daniel Rooney was plucked from a hotel bar in Glasgow shortly after Murs was forced to cancel his support act at the OVO Hydro on Friday because of transportation problems.

He was asked to fill in by TV presenter Ross King just 30 minutes before the show was due to start, as King was watching Rooney play at the Radisson Hotel opposite the arena.

Rooney told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’m halfway through my set, I’m on my break, I’ve played for about half an hour. Then one of the waiters comes up and he says: ‘Ross King wants to speak to you, he might have a life-changing opportunity for you!’

“Ross comes along with those words: ‘I have an opportunity that’s going to change your life, can you go and support Take That at the Hydro?’

“I’m thinking: Right, who’s trying to wind me up here? But he was telling the truth and I packed up my stuff – I had another half to go, but I said to the restaurant owner: ‘I’ve been asked to play the Hydro, I’ve got to go!’”

King told the programme he has been asked to fill in for Murs but he suggested Rooney instead.

He said: “We ran over and we got there and he went on and he was absolutely amazing. The boys saw him before and after and it was just a lovely moment.

“Daniel, you are such a star. He was so calm. Everything is as you hear in the story. Within 30 minutes we were running across to get to the Hydro. No soundchecks, nothing at all. He was just so unbelievably calm – I take my hat off to him.

“What an incredible talent and I hope you get so many great things out of this.”

Rooney said he is now a “massive” Take That fan, adding: “What a show they put on and it was incredible all the lights and the sound and the guys themselves. I met them before the show and after and they were just brilliant.”

Murs told the programme: “For the young lad to come out from singing in a bar. Imagine that, you’re in a bar 30 minutes beforehand singing to a few hundred people, that’s crazy!

“For him to then go: ‘Right, there’s ten thousand people that need entertaining.’ Fair play to him, that’s amazing. You know what, credit to him.”

On Friday, Murs apologised for cancelling his performance at short notice after he had had flight issues all day.

Murs said he had been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of the show but after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, the British Airways flight was cancelled.

He later shared a video of himself being driven to Glasgow for his Saturday and Sunday performances.