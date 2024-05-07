Eurovision’s Eden Golan: I could not ask for a better year to sing for Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Eurovision’s Eden Golan: I could not ask for a better year to sing for Israel

By Press Association
Eden Golan (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)
Eden Golan (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)

Israel’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan, has said she could not have asked “for a better year to be representing my country”.

This year, campaigners have called for a boycott on the annual singing competition over Israel’s inclusion in the contest amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Thursday, there will be a pro-Palestinian march when Golan competes in the second semi-final with her song Hurricane.

Speaking to ITV News’ arts editor Nina Nannar, she said: “People can say whatever they want, they have a right to speak their minds, speak their heart.

“I’m focusing on my mission and on the good and on the fact we’re united here by music.”

She added: “I’m showing our voice. It’s a huge amount of power and honour I have to be the voice of millions of people and show that we’re here and be the voice of people who are not home right now and we need to bring home.”

Asked if the security threats have affected her, she said: “Definitely it’s a different year, there’s different precautions we need to take into mind but I have the best security team on my side that is taking care of me and the entire delegation.”

Nannar said: “I just wonder on another year whether it might’ve been a heck of a lot more enjoyable for you?”

Palestinian protest during Conchita Wurst’s performance at the Eurovision Songt Contest 2024 (PA)

Golan responded: “I couldn’t ask for a better year to be representing my country.”

Asked if Eurovision’s motto “united by music” is true anymore, Golan added: “I truly believe in it.”

Golan changed her original song, October Rain, after it caused controversy as the lyrics were thought to reference the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Ahead of the event at Malmo Arena, fans have been warned not to bring Palestinian flags, symbols or bags and have been told that there will be “vigorous security checks”.

The terrorist threat level is on four points out of five, but the Swedish Police Authority has said that this is not related to the contest.

In March, the UK’s entry, Olly Alexander, along with Irish hopeful Bambie Thug and Danish entrant Saba – and other Eurovision artists, released a joint statement backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but refusing to boycott the event.

The Grand Finale of the European singing competition is taking place this Saturday – 50 years on from Abba’s win with Waterloo.

Last year’s contest in Liverpool was won by Swedish singer Loreen, who performed the song Tattoo.

The full ITV News interview by Nannar will air on Tuesday as part of the ITV News bulletins and is available now on ITVX.