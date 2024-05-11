How does the Eurovision voting system work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

How does the Eurovision voting system work?

By Press Association
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Sweden (Peppe Andersson/SVT/PA)
The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Sweden (Peppe Andersson/SVT/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest has a complex voting system which is regularly changed.

To make things more complicated, the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the competition, has made some tweaks for the 2024 edition in Malmo, Sweden.

– What has changed this year?

Viewers around the world can vote for 24 hours before the grand final but not post-broadcast after being given the ability to contribute to the poll last year.

Last year, people from countries outside the contest were able to vote online and on the app for the first time in the competition’s nearly seven-decade history.

Their votes are converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country.

Grand final voting is also open before the first song is performed, and 25 to 40 minutes after the final act has finished.

– Here is how it works:

Fans from all participating countries can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app but people are unable to select their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called on to present the points of their professional jury – which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to one point.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

The country at the top of the scoreboard becomes the 2024 winner and in the event of a tie it will be decided through the highest scores from the audiences and the non-participating countries.