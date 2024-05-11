What does disqualification of Dutch entry Joost Klein mean for Eurovision final?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

What does disqualification of Dutch entry Joost Klein mean for Eurovision final?

By Press Association
Joost Klein has been disqualified (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU/PA)
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced a number of changes to the grand final after the disqualification of Dutch act Joost Klein.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer from the Netherlands had qualified on Thursday for the grand final, at the Malmo Arena venue in Sweden, with the song Europapa.

However, ahead of the grand final on Saturday, the EBU said he would no longer be taking part after a Swedish police investigation into an alleged incident.

Eurovision 2024
Joost Klein performs Europapa at the second semi-final (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

– What does this mean for the running order?

The organisers of Eurovision have said that all contestants will keep their official running order.

Klein was to be the fifth performer. There will now be no song at number five.

The EBU has asked that no-one attempts to vote for song number five and that if anyone does, their vote will not count, but there is a possibility they may be charged.

The union also said that it will inform all telecommunications partners that the Netherlands is no longer taking part and will endeavour to block the lines for song number five.

– What does this mean for voting?

The outcome of the contest is determined by a jury of music industry professionals and viewers’ votes, which each make a 50% contribution to the result.

Each country has its own jury and juries vote on the basis of the second dress rehearsal of each show, which takes place the night before each live show.

According to the EBU, the jury results received after dress rehearsal number two on Friday have been recalculated, so that the Netherlands will not receive any points.

Jury members rank all songs from one to 26 – there are now 25 performers.

This means that if the Netherlands was ranked ninth by a national jury in any country, the 10th ranked song has now moved down to number nine.

During the grand final no points will be awarded to the Netherlands from the viewing public and the country will not appear on the scoreboard.

Dutch viewers are still allowed to vote in the grand final and the Dutch jury result is still valid.