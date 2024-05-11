Eurovision marks 50 years since Abba’s win with ‘Abba-tar’ appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision marks 50 years since Abba’s win with ‘Abba-tar’ appearance

By Press Association
Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst perform a tribute to Abba (AP)
Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst perform a tribute to Abba (AP)

The Eurovision Song Contest has marked 50 years since Abba’s signature win with an appearance from the Swedish group’s Voyage avatars.

The live concert, located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, features younger “Abba-tars” of the quartet, performing songs from their back catalogue with a live 10-piece band.

The evening’s hosts, Petra Mede and actress Malin Akerman, announced Eurovision would be heading to London before digital versions of the famous foursome appeared on screen.

Mede said: “They (Abba) didn’t just win the competition – they conquered the entire planet, leaving a legacy of hit songs that would live on forever.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst perform a tribute to Abba (Martin Meissner/AP)

“And 50 years later, they are as relevant and popular as ever.”

The Abba-tars reflected on their win, with Bjorn Ulvaeus saying: “I remember the UK jury and what they thought about us – they gave us zero points.”

The Swedish pop supergroup won the competition with their smash hit Waterloo on April 6 1974 at Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall.

This year’s annual music contest took place in Sweden after Loreen won last year’s contest in Liverpool with her song Tattoo.

Following the avatar’s appearance, Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst, who are all past contestants from Eurovision, took to the stage to sing Waterloo.