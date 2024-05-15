Rod Stewart tells ‘disrespectful’ pundit to ‘leave Scottish football alone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rod Stewart tells ‘disrespectful’ pundit to ‘leave Scottish football alone’

By Press Association
Sir Rod Stewart has defended Scottish football (Joe Giddens/PA)
Music star Sir Rod Stewart has defended Scottish football against criticism from TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan.

London-born Sir Rod, who has Scottish heritage and supports Celtic Football Club, told Jordan to “leave Scottish football alone” in an Instagram story post to his 1.4 million followers.

Radio presenter and former Crystal Palace FC owner Jordan appeared on TalkSport and suggested top Scottish teams would struggle in the Championship let alone the Premier League in England.

Simon Jordan
Simon Jordan used to own Crystal Palace Football Club (Ian West/PA)

Sir Rod said: “I’m absolutely sick and tired of the constant deriding and disrespect of Scottish football shown down south….especially by one Mr Simon ‘motor mouth’ Jordan (who I’m sure has had elocution lessons in the past).

“It’s our game, we know it’s not the EPL or La Liga but it’s our game and I love it.

“So back off Mr Jordan, and by the way, what did you achieve at Crystal Palace? With all due respect to Palace of course.

“One thing Graeme Souness quite rightly pointed out the other day on TalkSport…if Celtic or Rangers were in the Championship with the money that’s dished out by Sky etc it would only be a couple of years and we would be able to compete, no doubt about that.

“So shut the f*** up Jordan, and leave Scottish football alone.”

It came after Jordan clashed with former Scottish football star and manager Souness on TalkSport regarding Glasgow clubs Rangers and Celtic.

“You look at Rangers and Celtic, first of all, Celtic are going to win the league by being the best of a bad bunch, neither of these sides are outstanding,” Jordan said.

“I would look at once upon a time the argument of Celtic and Rangers coming down to English football would make a splash in English football, they wouldn’t.

“They’d struggle in the Championship these two sides right now. I think they’re both poor sides.”

A representative for Jordan has been contacted for comment.