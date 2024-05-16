Ed Sheeran surprises music students with impromptu gig

British music superstar Ed Sheeran has surprised a group of music students with an impromptu performance at their college.

The four-time Grammy winner appeared at The Sheffield College as 19-year-old student Lol Bailey was performing Sheeran’s number one track Shape Of You in a workshop held in the college’s drama and music theatre.

Sheeran took to the stage to perform a rendition of the track as well as Castle On The Hill, both from his 2017 album Divide, before playing the acoustic guitar as students freestyled rap lyrics on the microphone.

The 33-year-old music star was seen laughing when a student rapped: “Came to the studio, the new day is waking, Ed Sheehan is here, my legs are kind of shaking.”

Sheeran also answered questions about the industry from the young students and listened to their future career ambitions.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal of The Sheffield College, said it was “fantastic” welcoming Sheeran to the institution.

“It’s not every day that a global singer songwriter drops by to share their talent, knowledge and expertise with students to help them go further in their careers,” she said.

While Matthew Henley, curriculum manager for music at the college, said it was an “inspirational experience” that the students will “never forget”.

The surprise appearance was organised by the Sheffield Music Hub team at Sheffield City Council.

Ian Naylor, head of music education at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield has a rich musical heritage and is committed to developing homegrown talent and seeing our creative industries thrive.

“It’s been a pleasure to host Ed today and see first-hand his commitment to using his global platform to champion the importance of music education.”

Earlier in the day, Sheeran visited Red Tape Studios in the city and spoke to young musicians completing the Tracks course, about creating your own music, run by Sheffield Music School.