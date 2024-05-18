Zayn Malik tells screaming fans ‘I’ve missed this’ during debut UK solo show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zayn Malik tells screaming fans ‘I’ve missed this’ during debut UK solo show

By Press Association
(Mark Runnacles/PA)
(Mark Runnacles/PA)

Zayn Malik has made his debut UK solo performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Bradford-born singer sang tracks from his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, which focuses on his personal journey, healing, and growth.

The performance on Friday coincided with the records release featuring Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

In videos circulating online, Malik thanked fans during the performance for “waiting” for new music from him after his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in January 2021.

Malik attempted to chat to the crowd between songs but was drowned out by screaming fans. He is heard saying, “I’ve missed this.”

The 31-year-old departed One Direction in 2015 to embark on a solo career and had a debut number-one album with Mind Of Mine.

In 2016, he performed on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theatre in New York to celebrate the release of that record.

Ahead of the UK performance, Reece Cancho, a 25-year-old teacher based in London, told the PA news agency: “I honestly have no words to describe how I feel.

“This is his first gig after years and I’ve been waiting long enough for something like this, it feels like a dream I’m going to wake up from at some point.

“It’s unreal that I can say I am seeing Zayn perform.

“I’ve been a fan since the very beginning and got his name tattooed with lyrics as soon as I turned 18, and I’ve no regrets about that.”

Brit Awards 2014 – Press Room – London
Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Nial Horan from One Direction at the 2014 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Fellow fan Faustine, who lives in London and works in the theatre industry, told PA: “I’ve been a fan of Zayn since he went solo; I’ve never been a Directioner.

“I fell completely in love with his music and art since his first release, and it just got bigger and stronger with the years, enough for me to get a tattoo related to him.

“Being able to be in the venue tonight is incredible. I’ll forever be grateful for the friend who got me the ticket.”

The 28-year-old said when she received the ticket: “I cried my eyes out.”

“I know it will be incredible to see him and hear him live,” she said.

“His music has had a huge impact on me and has helped me, among other stuff, through some of the darkest and toughest times of my life.”

Malik rose to fame in 2010 on The X Factor with his fellow boy band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.